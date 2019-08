FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday moved to blame the Federal Reserve for being to slow to change its monetary policy and urging it to act more swiftly, after the U.S. central bank cut short-term interest rates last month.

“The Federal Reserve acted far too quickly, and now is very, very late. Too bad, so much to gain on the upside!” Trump tweeted.