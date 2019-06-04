UBS sees U.S. rate cut if economic data deteriorate

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - UBS economists said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve would consider lower U.S. interest rates if economic data deteriorate to levels that raise concerns among policy-makers about a recession.

This view from UBS, one of the 24 Wall Street firms that do business that do business directly with the U.S. central bank, run counter to changes in outlook from several other primary dealers, which now expect the Fed would lower borrowing costs to help stabilize financial markets that have been jolted by rising global trade tensions.