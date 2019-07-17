U.S. regulators extend Volcker rule exemption for some foreign funds for two years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators announced on Wednesday that they were extending for two more years an exemption from certain “Volcker Rule” trading restrictions for certain foreign funds.
Those regulators had previously announced in 2017 that they would not pursue any regulatory actions against those funds, which they said should be excluded from the rule, but may inadvertently become subject to it due to complexities in the rule.
Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama