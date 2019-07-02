Trump says he will nominate Christopher Waller to Fed seat

Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he intends to nominate Christopher Waller, an executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, to a seat on the central bank’s board of governors.

Waller, who must be confirmed by the Senate, would fill one of two vacancies on the seven-member board. Before joining the Fed Bank in St. Louis as research director in 2009, Waller was an economics professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Trump, who made the announcement about Waller on Twitter, has been critical of the Fed, and Chairman Jerome Powell in particular, for raising interest rates.