U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during a briefing with senior military leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is “some time away” from making a decision about who should be chair of the Federal Reserve, White House chief of staff John Kelly said on Thursday.

“There’s still ongoing ... interviews,” Kelly told reporters. “All of the people that have been in to interview have been really first round draft choices, and we have more to come,” he said.