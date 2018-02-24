FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 23, 2018 / 10:13 PM / 2 days ago

Fed's Williams sees three to four rate hikes in 2018

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should raise U.S. interest rates three or four times this year, John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Friday, adding that the next rate hike should take place in “the near future.”

“A steady three to four rate increases this year is really the right path,” Williams told reporters after a Town Hall Los Angeles event.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates when policymakers meet next month. Williams is a voter on monetary policy this year.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.