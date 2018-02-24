Fed's Williams sees three to four rate hikes in 2018

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should raise U.S. interest rates three or four times this year, John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Friday, adding that the next rate hike should take place in “the near future.”

“A steady three to four rate increases this year is really the right path,” Williams told reporters after a Town Hall Los Angeles event.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates when policymakers meet next month. Williams is a voter on monetary policy this year.