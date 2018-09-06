NY Fed's Williams says economy 'as good as it gets' for U.S. central bank

BUFFALO (Reuters) - Steady inflation and low unemployment have created an economy that is “as good as it gets” for U.S. central bankers who can continue with a patient approach to further rate increases, New York Fed president John Williams said on Thursday.

John Williams poses for a photo at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, California, U.S., January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

“We can continue to be relatively patient and allow this economy to continue to grow,” Williams said. “We are not seeing inflationary pressure,” while slow wage growth means there is “room to run” in the current recovery.