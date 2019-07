FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ALBANY, N.Y. (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday that he does not see an elevated near-term chance of a U.S. recession but that the central bank has to be ready to adjust rates if needed.

Williams spoke at an event at the University at Albany - State University of New York.