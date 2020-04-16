New York Fed's Williams says it may take a few years for U.S. economy to fully recover

(Reuters) - It may take a few years for U.S. economic activity to fully rebound from the severe downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Thursday.

Once the spread of the virus is contained, it may take a while for consumers to feel safe attending concerts or other large events, Williams said during a moderated discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York.

“First we have to make sure we’re seeing the number of cases plateau and come down, and then think about a gradual return to normal,” Williams said, adding later that it may take one to two years to get the U.S. economy back to “full strength.”