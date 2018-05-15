FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 15, 2018 / 6:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's policy language 'served its purpose,' will need revisit: Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday the Fed’s current statement and its description of loose monetary policy “served its purpose” through years of crisis recovery, but will have to be replaced with a new sense of how the Federal Open Market Committee looks at the economy and the path of policy.

“That language still works today,” Williams said. But as interest rates approach neutral, a point that could be reached this year or early next, “We will have to come up with something at some point...That will be a committee decision about how best to describe where money policy is positioned.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.