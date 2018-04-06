FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 6, 2018 / 9:47 PM / in 19 hours

Fed's Williams: Both sides would lose in trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Actions taken by the United States and China so far have fallen short of an actual trade war with damaging economic consequences, but if the conflict does escalate both sides have something to lose, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams speaks to Reuters in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

“Sometimes there will be an announcement that we are going to put in these tariffs and then there’s further consideration and negotiation and a shift in terms of how it is actually implemented,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech. “If it did get to the point where we are really seeing significant pullback from trade and openness of our economy, I think that would have pretty negative effects, both in terms of productivity and in terms of macroeconomic issues like inflation.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.