NY Fed's Williams says no decisions being made on yield curve control

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials are still analyzing the potential costs and benefits of “yield curve control,” a strategy that involves targeting interest rates for certain maturities, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Tuesday.

“Yield curve control at the shorter end of the curve is really thought of, I think, mostly as a way to support or reinforce forward guidance of the federal funds rate,” Williams said during a virtual forum. “But no decisions are being made.”