Fed's Williams: I don't see any rapid increase in inflation coming

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday that he does not see any abrupt rise in inflation happening even as price gains have risen towards the central bank’s target.

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams speaks to Reuters in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

“They’ve been picking up (inflation data), moving closer to our 2 percent trend but I don’t see any rapid increase in inflation coming, so I feel this is pretty much a ‘Goldilocks’ economy,” Williams said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC.

Williams is set to be promoted to become the head of the New York Fed, seen as the second most influential position at the U.S. central bank, on June 18.