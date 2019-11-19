Fed's Williams: Monetary policy in the right place

FILE PHOTO: John Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has interest rates at the appropriate level for the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday.

“I think we have monetary policy in the right place,” Williams said during a discussion at a capital markets conference in Washington. “The economy is right where we would like it to be.”

Earlier this month, Williams also said the U.S. economy is in a good place and reiterated that the central bank’s reduction in borrowing costs this year should mitigate the potential risks of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and slowing global growth.

The Federal Reserve voted 8-2 to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its October meeting to a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%.

It was the third interest rate cut this year, but the Fed made plain at the time that it would only lower rates again if there is a material deterioration in the U.S. economic outlook, a stance that has since been diligently echoed by policymakers.

The Fed has one more interest-rate setting before the end of the year, on Dec.10-11 but investors now see the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged until at least mid-2020.