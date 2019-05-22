Fed's Williams says rates are in the right place, inflation pressure nonexistent

FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates are in the right place given a strong economy and “essentially nonexistent” inflation pressures, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday.

New York Fed President John Williams said at a press briefing that some risks to global growth have receded and domestic drivers of the U.S. economy are strong, likely putting growth above 2% and its long-run potential this year.

Rates, meanwhile, of currently between 2.25-2.50% are right about at a “neutral” level that neither eases the economy nor restricts it, and he sees limited argument for changing those borrowing costs.

Williams is vice-chairman and a permanent voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee.