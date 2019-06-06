Fed's Williams sees headwinds from tariffs, open mind on rates

FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Thursday that concerns about escalating trade tariffs and slowing global growth are boosting uncertainty and holding back business investment, but he is keeping an open mind on interest rates.

And while the inverted yield curve is “informative” about what markets believe the Fed should do, he said, he does not perceive it as an “oracle” on the chances of an economic recession and that it does not force the Fed to cut rates.

The Fed may leave interest rates where they are, and may need to “adjust” them, Williams said at an event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

He added that he and his staff will look at the issue intensively starting next week, ahead of a mid-June rate-setting meeting in Washington.

Williams said his base case for U.S. GDP growth this year is for an above-trend 2.25% to 2.5%, but tailwinds from last year’s tax cuts and government spending increase are fading and headwinds from trade tensions are rising.