NY Fed's Williams does not comment on U.S. economic, policy outlook in London
FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
(Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams did not comment on the U.S. economic or monetary policy outlook on Tuesday in remarks prepared for the London School of Economics and Political Science.