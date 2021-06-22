NY Fed's Williams says discussion about adjusting rates still quite a ways off

FILE PHOTO: John Williams, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials will keep a close eye on economic data to determine when it will be appropriate to start adjusting monetary policy and any conversation about when to adjust interest rates is still far off, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Tuesday.

“When we get to that point where the economy is meeting those conditions that we’ve laid out in the FOMC statement, I think that’s when we’ll get to the discussion about ...what’s the appropriate stance of the fed funds rate,” Williams said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. “That’s still quite a ways off.”