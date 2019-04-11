U.S. economy 'healthy' from a monetary policy perspective: Fed's Williams

FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is in a healthy place “from a pure monetary policy perspective,” but there is more work policymakers can do to make sure growth is widely shared, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

“We’re closing in on the longest economic expansion on record, unemployment is at historically low levels, and inflation is close to our 2 percent target,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery at a Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development conference in New York.

“From a pure monetary policy perspective, this is a healthy economy. But I’m acutely aware that not everyone is feeling the benefits of the economy’s good performance.”

Williams said the regional central bank he runs can provide research to local community development organizations as well as push initiatives that target wage and housing inequality. The speech did not deal at length with Williams’ views on monetary policy.