September 14, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Fed faces 'quite challenging' period keeping recovery on track: Yellen

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve faces a “quite challenging” period in trying to keep the U.S. recovery on track amid a risk that low unemployment could lead to an overheated economy, former Fed chief Janet Yellen said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“The question for the Fed is how to manage monetary policy to try to keep the expansion going for a long time. And it is going to be quite challenging,” Yellen said at an event in Washington, referring to the challenge of keeping inflation from spiking without curbing economic growth.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
