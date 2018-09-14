Fed faces 'quite challenging' period keeping recovery on track: Yellen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve faces a “quite challenging” period in trying to keep the U.S. recovery on track amid a risk that low unemployment could lead to an overheated economy, former Fed chief Janet Yellen said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“The question for the Fed is how to manage monetary policy to try to keep the expansion going for a long time. And it is going to be quite challenging,” Yellen said at an event in Washington, referring to the challenge of keeping inflation from spiking without curbing economic growth.