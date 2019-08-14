Yellen says U.S. 'most likely' not entering a recession: FOX Business

FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

(Reuters) - Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. is most likely not entering a recession in an interview with FOX Business Network set to air on Friday.

“I think the answer is most likely no. I think that the U.S. economy has enough strength to avoid (a recession). But the odds have clearly risen and they are higher than I’m frankly comfortable with,” Yellen told the news network, according to a transcript of the interview.

She said the dip in long-term U.S. bond yields that has raised fears of a coming economic slowdown may be driven by “a number of factors” and not necessarily a “good signal” of future economic activity.