Yellen to leave Fed board once Powell sworn in as central bank chief
#Business News
November 20, 2017 / 7:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Yellen to leave Fed board once Powell sworn in as central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will leave her seat on the central bank’s Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is confirmed and sworn in to replace her as head of the Fed, the central bank and Yellen announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference after a two day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Yellen’s term as Fed chief ends in February, but she technically could continue serving out a separate appointment as a Fed governor until 2024.

Keeping with past practice, Yellen in a letter to President Donald Trump said she would resign when Powell is sworn in, and in the meantime “will do my utmost to ensure a smooth transition.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
