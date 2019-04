Cain, Moore nominations for Federal Reserve seats on track: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: Former Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain in Washington January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top White House officials on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s plan to name two political loyalists to the Federal Reserve board of governors, brushing aside controversies over their personal lives and qualifications to help run the world’s most powerful central bank.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney used appearances on Sunday morning talk shows to defend Trump’s plan to nominate economic commentator Stephen Moore and businessman and former presidential candidate Herman Cain to fill open board seats at the Fed.

“The president stands behind both of those gentlemen right now,” Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We have two open seats. The president has every right in the world to nominate people who share his economic philosophy.”