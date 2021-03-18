Fed Chair Powell to give speech on Monday, testify Tuesday and Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak Monday at a Bank for International Settlements conference on innovation in the digital age, the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Powell will testify before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, and on Wednesday he will testify before the Senate Banking Committee, on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Fed said. The appearances come after the Fed signaled Wednesday that it will hold rates at their current near-zero level through 2023, even as policymakers boosted their forecasts for economic growth and inflation.