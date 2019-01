FILE PHOTO: Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, poses after giving a speech on the U.S. economic outlook, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, U.S., November 12 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir.Ê

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is leaning toward pausing interest rates hikes for a while, though she sees “nothing in the data” to suggest an imminent recession, according to the Washington Post, which published a profile on the policymaker on Friday.

The article paraphrased Daly’s interest-rate remark without quoting it directly. A San Francisco Fed spokesman confirmed the remark was accurate.