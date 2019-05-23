Fed's Daly says tariffs could help get inflation to 2%: Fox Business Network

(Reuters) - A series of U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese imports could help the Federal Reserve get inflation closer to its 2% target, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Thursday.
“It will affect it in the way we hope which is to move it back up to 2% ... but not above,” Daly said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
(The story corrects name of network to Fox Business Network, not Fox Business News.)
