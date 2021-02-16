Fed's Powell to testify before Senate committee February 23

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will present the central bank's semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress next week, appearing at a hearing on Feb. 23 before the Senate Banking Committee, according to an update to the committee's calendar here.

The Fed chair typically presents two such reports a year to Congress, which includes appearances before the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee in back-to-back days. The House committee calendar does not yet show when Powell is scheduled to appear.