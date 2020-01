FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. banks would be able to take large ownership stakes in venture capital funds under proposed rules unveiled Thursday by the Federal Reserve.

The potential rewrite would ease restrictions aimed at limiting bank exposure to riskier business investments that were originally ordered as part of the “Volcker Rule.”