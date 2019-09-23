U.S. federal funds rate steady, still below top-end of Fed's target

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The average interest rate banks charge each other to borrow reserves overnight was steady on Friday, still below the upper-end of the Federal Reserve’s target range, as the U.S. central bank injected billions of cash into the banking system to address a temporary liquidity crunch.

The average or effective interest rate in the federal funds market was 1.90% on Friday, unchanged from Thursday’s level, well within the Fed’s current target range of 1.75%-2.00%, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Monday.