FEMA deputy nominee withdraws from consideration: spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The nominee to be deputy administrator of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) withdrew from consideration on Wednesday after a news organization raised questions about a government probe that found he had falsified records when he served in the government in 2005.

An agency spokesman confirmed that the nominee, Dan Craig, had announced his withdrawal, as first reported by NBC News.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said in a statement she respected “his decision to withdraw from consideration at this time to ensure that the focus on FEMA remains on the lifesaving and community restoring work the agency does so well.”

Craig did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump nominated Craig in July. He was a senior vice president at the disaster preparedness and recovery consulting firm, Adjusters International. He previously served as the director of recovery for FEMA and managed the agency’s recovery services and funds given to individual victims and the public sector for damages from more than 120 disasters.

NBC News reported that an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General found there was insufficient evidence that Craig had violated conflict-of-interest laws in awarding FEMA contracts after Hurricane Katrina, according to a 2011 report.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to comment, but FEMA has gotten significant attention in recent weeks as the United States has dealt with the fallout from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.