U.S. disaster chief Brock Long omitted from wreck report: sources

WASHINGTON/HICKORY, N.C. (Reuters) - The chief of the U.S. disaster response agency was riding in a government SUV last year when it was involved in a collision, but his name was excluded from an official report on the wreck, according to people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: FEMA Administrator Brock Long listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on preparations for Hurricane Florence at the White House on Sept. 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The omission of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Brock Long’s name, not previously reported, was examined by the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees FEMA, as part of a wider probe of Long’s travel habits, said multiple sources who asked not to be named because the inquiry’s findings were not public.

The wider probe was reported by other news outlets and confirmed to Reuters by the sources. It involved his use of government vehicles without authorization, including large SUVs, to commute for months between Washington, D.C., and his family home in Hickory, North Carolina, at a cost to the government of about $151,000, the sources said.

Long could not be reached for comment on the collision. A woman who answered the door at Long’s home in Hickory declined to answer questions, as did a Homeland Security spokesman and a FEMA spokeswoman. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last week DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said she ordered Long to reimburse the government for his vehicle misuse.

Long said on Friday: “As the leader of this agency, I accept full responsibility for any mistakes that were made.”

It was not clear on Wednesday how the probe of the October 27 collision near Hickory would be resolved, or how important the omission of Long’s name might be. When a government vehicle is in a wreck, a government report is supposed to be filed naming all occupants, the sources said.

As FEMA chief since April 2017, Long, 43, has won praise from President Donald Trump and admiration from FEMA staff. But the inquiry has been a distraction for the agency while it is responding to hurricane damage and heavy rain in the Carolinas.

The government-owned black SUV, with Long as a passenger, collided with another car, a source said.

FEMA Assistant Administrator John Veatch internally reported the accident on Oct. 27, 2017, said a source. Veatch has been put on unpaid administrative leave, Politico reported last week. Veatch declined to speak to Reuters.

An unidentified FEMA official involved in the crash told DHS investigators he omitted Long’s name from the official report at the request of a supervisor, sources said.

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee has received a redacted copy of the DHS inspector general’s investigative report, which is not yet public. The DHS inspector general’s office sent its findings on Long’s travels to federal prosecutors. It was unclear what they would do with the referral.