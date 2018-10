WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Neil Chatterjee to be chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the White House said on Wednesday.

Neil Chatterjee answers questions during a Reuters interview in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Chatterjee, a Republican from coal-producing Kentucky, had served as acting head of FERC for several month before Kevin McIntyre was sworn in as the chairman of the agency in December 2017.