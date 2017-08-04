Senate confirms two FERC commissioners, restoring its quorum

1 Min Read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Neil Chatterjee and Robert Powelson as members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, restoring a quorum to the agency.
“After six months, we have finally restored a working quorum to FERC,” Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement.
The commission lost its quorum in February when Commissioner Norman Bay stepped down.
Chatterjee has been an adviser to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and Powelson a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Murkowski said she had scheduled a committee hearing for Sept. 7 for two additional nominees President Donald Trump has put forth for FERC - Kevin McIntyre and Richard Glick.
