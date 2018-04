(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has collected more than $762 million in fines since 2007, after the U.S. Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the penalties it can impose.

The Energy Policy Act boosted the penalties FERC can assess to up to $1 million per day per violation from a prior cap of $10,000 per day.

In addition, FERC has ordered companies to disgorge over $478 million since 2007.