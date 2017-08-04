FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate confirms two FERC commissioners, restoring its quorum
#Politics
August 4, 2017 / 1:24 AM / 2 months ago

Senate confirms two FERC commissioners, restoring its quorum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Neil Chatterjee and Robert Powelson as members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, restoring a quorum to the agency.

“After six months, we have finally restored a working quorum to FERC,” Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement.

The commission lost its quorum in February when Commissioner Norman Bay stepped down.

Chatterjee has been an adviser to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and Powelson a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Murkowski said she had scheduled a committee hearing for Sept. 7 for two additional nominees President Donald Trump has put forth for FERC - Kevin McIntyre and Richard Glick.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

