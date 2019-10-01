Trump nominates FERC general counsel for commission seat - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday nominated Federal Energy Regulatory Commission general counsel James Danly to be a member of the commission, the White House said in a statement.

Danly’s nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. His term would end on June 30, 2023, the White House said.

The five-member commission currently has two vacant seats.

FERC, an independent office of the Department of Energy, makes decisions on electricity transmission and interstate natural gas pipelines and facilities.