FILE PHOTO: A view of Bourbon Street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank loans made under a Congressional small business rescue program will be allocated a zero percent risk weight, federal banking regulators said on Thursday, in a move that should help spur further lending under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The capital treatment of loans under the program was one of several issues banks had been seeking clarity on since it was launched on Friday.