September 28, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 21 days ago

House budget chief expects budget resolution approval in October 5 vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) announces the 2018 budget blueprint during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black said on Thursday Republican had enough votes to pass a fiscal 2018 budget resolution which is needed to move tax reform legislation forward, adding that she expects the House to vote on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“I think we’re going to absolutely have the votes,” the Tennessee Republican told Reuters. “People are excited about tax reform.”

By passing a budget resolution, Congress would unlock a legislative tool known as reconciliation, which Republicans need to move tax legislation through the Senate with a simple majority of 51 votes. They control the chamber by a 52-48 margin and would need 60 votes for passage without reconciliation.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bernadette Baum

