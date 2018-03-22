FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

House Freedom Caucus rejects $1.3 trillion U.S. spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans’ conservative Freedom Caucus said on Thursday it would not vote for the $1.3 trillion government spending bill before Congress, citing the measure’s “massive price tag,” the group said in statement.

The group, which includes about three dozen lawmakers in the House of Representatives, also said the bill did not adequately fund Republican priorities such as U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall while continuing to fund other projects that run counter to the party’s priorities.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

