March 20, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

White House official says U.S. Congress to pass spending bill by Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is confident the U.S. Congress will pass a spending bill by the end of this week that supports the military and infrastructure spending, and helps the government avert shutting down its operations, Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told Fox News Channel on Monday.

“There are a number of issues that are being worked out by Congress, but we remain confident that by the end of the week we’re going to have a funding bill that funds this White House and this president’s priorities,” Shah said. “Right now we’re looking at a package that is going to present over $700 billion in funding for the military for this year and a little more for next year.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
