Congress government funding fight seen spilling into 2018
November 28, 2017 / 11:47 PM / in 10 minutes

Congress government funding fight seen spilling into 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress is likely to miss a Dec. 8 deadline for passing legislation funding a wide range of federal government programs through Sept. 30, 2018, kicking the contentious debate into next year, a senior House aide said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is lit at sunset in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

With Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress still haggling over the overall level of spending for the fiscal year that began last Oct. 1, stop-gap appropriations will be needed to avert a partial government shutdown on Dec. 8 when existing funds expire, according to the aide who asked not to be identified.

The temporary funding legislation could extend at least until late January.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown

