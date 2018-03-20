Lawmakers seek to finalize spending bill as storm looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders worked to finalize a massive federal spending bill on Tuesday to finance the government through September and prevent a government shutdown before funding runs out late Friday, as an approaching winter storm threatened to snarl Washington.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media after a House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he expected lawmakers to finish writing the $1.2 trillion bill later on Tuesday but that they were still finalizing provisions to include.

Congress must pass a funding bill before midnight on Friday to prevent the federal government from shutting down, but a number of thorny issues remain, including whether to insert any narrow gun control-related provisions.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks following the weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

“There’s some unresolved issues. We’re working through them while we speak,” Ryan told reporters at a news conference, adding he hoped to post the final version of the bill on Tuesday.

Ryan said lawmakers were still discussing the gun provisions.

Separately, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped a spending deal could be reached this week.

A forecast for an early spring snowstorm could snarl the timeline if it shuts down roads and closes the government. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Washington region until Wednesday night.