WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he expected to finalize a giant federal government spending bill later on Tuesday that would providing funding through the end of September.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media after a House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Separately, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped a deal can be reached this week on the funding measure, which Congress must pass by midnight Friday to prevent government shutdown.