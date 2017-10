WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday lawmakers and the Trump administration were “on a path” toward reaching a deal on a bill that would keep the government funded beyond Dec. 8.

FILE PHOTO - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a ceremony to present the Congressional Gold Medal to Filipino veterans of the Second World War on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“That job will have to be done by December the eighth, and I think we’re on a path to do that,” McConnell told reporters, without providing any details.