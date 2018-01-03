FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Politics
January 3, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Republican leaders say do not hold defense hostage to immigration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House and U.S. Republican congressional leaders, speaking after talks with Democrats, said on Wednesday lawmakers should not hold funding for defense “hostage” to immigration policy.

Speaking after negotiations with Democratic congressional leaders on funding the government, the Republicans said reaching a spending deal was important. “It also remains important that members of Congress do not hold funding for our troops hostage for immigration policy,” it said, suggesting that Democrats had sought to link the two.

The statement was issued jointly by the White House and the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, both Republicans.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.