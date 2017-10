House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) attends a news conference with House Republican leaders after a closed conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on the federal budget next week, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday, adding that passing legislation on government spending will help clear the way for action on taxes.

“We’re bringing it to the floor next week in the House,” Ryan told CNBC in an interview.