House to vote Wednesday on bill to fund gov't through Dec 22

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a bill to fund the federal government through Dec. 22, the head of the House Rules Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

Workers clean up a tailer as they unload the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an Engelmann Spruce from the Kootenai National Forest, Montana, in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The panel’s Republican chairman, U.S. Representative Pete Sessions, said his committee would review the short-term spending measure at a hearing due to begin later on Tuesday and that the full chamber would vote on it on Wednesday.