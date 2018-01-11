FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 7:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Axing 'Cadillac' health plan tax may be part of spending deal: House chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said on Thursday getting rid of the so-called “Cadillac” tax on high-cost employer-provided health insurance could be part of the spending deal now under negotiation in Congress.

“We want to get rid of it,” Brady, a Republican, told reporters outside his office, adding that this could “possibly” be part of an agreement lawmakers are seeking to avoid a government shutdown on Jan. 19.

“Even Democrats who put that awful tax in place, believe it needs to be delayed. If we can find some common ground there that would be terrific,” Brady said. Part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, the tax is currently delayed until 2020.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
