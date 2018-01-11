Axing 'Cadillac' health plan tax may be part of spending deal: House chairman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said on Thursday getting rid of the so-called “Cadillac” tax on high-cost employer-provided health insurance could be part of the spending deal now under negotiation in Congress.

“We want to get rid of it,” Brady, a Republican, told reporters outside his office, adding that this could “possibly” be part of an agreement lawmakers are seeking to avoid a government shutdown on Jan. 19.

“Even Democrats who put that awful tax in place, believe it needs to be delayed. If we can find some common ground there that would be terrific,” Brady said. Part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, the tax is currently delayed until 2020.