FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House speaker: May need a temporary bill to fund government past Dec. 8
Sections
Featured
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Energy and Environment
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
Special Report
Unsafe at any level: The series
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 14, 2017 / 3:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

House speaker: May need a temporary bill to fund government past Dec. 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers may have to pass another stop-gap spending bill in order to keep the federal government operating Dec. 8 when existing money runs out, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Tuesday.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan holds his weekly news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Asked about the timing of the budget process and the measure now in place to fund government operations through early December at last year’s levels, Ryan told a news conference, “We might need a little bit more time to give the appropriators time to write their bill” for fiscal 2018 spending that would extend through next Sept. 30.

Ryan said a temporary spending bill, if needed while the longer-term one is being negotiated, would extend for a short time. “We are not talking about going into next year,” he said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.